Menu
Login
EMERGENCY services called were called to Arrawarra Beach just before 2pm.
EMERGENCY services called were called to Arrawarra Beach just before 2pm. Trevor Veale
News

Close call: Man pulled from rip at Arrawarra Beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
29th Mar 2018 2:15 PM

A MAN has had a close call after he was saved from a rip and pulled to shore by emergency services this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Arrawarra Beach just before 2pm following reports a person was caught in a rip.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a rescue team brought the man back to the shore conscious and breathing.

The man was not required to be taken to hospital.

"Our service were not required on this occasion," the spokesperson said.

arrawarra nsw ambulance
Coffs Coast Advocate
B-double and bus towing a trailer crash on Pacific Highway

B-double and bus towing a trailer crash on Pacific Highway

News Pacific Highway delays between Coffs Harbour and Grafton this afternoon.

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

News Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time.

Another section of the Pacific Hwy opens

Another section of the Pacific Hwy opens

News The last 5km of dual carriageway between Port and Kempsey now open.

It's ready, set, upgrade as first sod turned at Stadium

It's ready, set, upgrade as first sod turned at Stadium

Sport Work on new grandstands at Stadium set to begin.

Local Partners