Close call: Man pulled from rip at Arrawarra Beach

A MAN has had a close call after he was saved from a rip and pulled to shore by emergency services this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Arrawarra Beach just before 2pm following reports a person was caught in a rip.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a rescue team brought the man back to the shore conscious and breathing.

The man was not required to be taken to hospital.

"Our service were not required on this occasion," the spokesperson said.