Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

A 60-year-old Swiss national has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this week.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man missing in the surf at Moonee Beach at around 12.30pm, just days after three Indian nationals drowned at the same location.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious man from the water and commenced CPR, but he died at the scene.

Due to difficult access to the beach, emergency vehicles were required to access the location through Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach.

