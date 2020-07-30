RESCUE MISSION: Coffs Harbour answers the call

THE Coffs Harbour community has answered a call to help rescue a mother and son left stranded in West Africa.

Led by Emannuel Degle’s football club, the Coffs Harbour Comets, almost $10,000 has been raised in an effort to help get his mother Christine and brother Israel home from Togo.

The pair went to visit family and had intended to return at the end of May, however the pandemic played havoc with their plans and Christine’s daughter Delalie said trying to get them home had been extremely challenging.

They family reached their goal of $7000 within days of starting the appeal, however it had to be raised a further $2000 to cover the cost of enforced hotel quarantine when the pair arrive back in Australia.

With work continuing on behind the scenes to ensure their safe passage home, Ms Degle was happy in the thought they could be back on Australian soil in a matter of weeks.

“A lot has been happening and coming from a big family it has been especially hard,” she said.

“We are so grateful to everybody that has helped especially the club.

“Our friends really came through for us and finally we can have mum home.”

The Comets have been a big contributor to their cause, donating $1000 with a further $500 coming from the Under 12s side.

Juniors coach Andrew Mifsud said the club was happy to be able to help the Degle family because their role in the community went beyond simply being a sporting club.

“That’s what it is about, it not just about playing footy it is about having that connection with each other and with our community as well,” he said.

The club have also organised a raffle, with Genesis Gym and Jade Hair Design both donating hundreds of dollars worth of prizes.

And in a touching show of solidarity with their teammate, the Under 15s side will also donate six hours of their time to hold a working bee at a venue of the raffle winner’s choosing.

To enter the raffle visit raffletix.com.au.