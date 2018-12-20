Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WOMAN has been ‘pinned’ under a ride-on lawnmower at rural pony club. Emergency services crews working to free her.
A WOMAN has been ‘pinned’ under a ride-on lawnmower at rural pony club. Emergency services crews working to free her.
News

Woman ‘pinned’ under ride-on lawnmower

by Talisa Eley
20th Dec 2018 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been "pinned" under a ride-on lawnmower at rural property northwest of the Gold Coast with the rescue helicopter on route.

Emergency crews began arriving at the Tamborine Pony Club on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd at Tamborine around 10am after the woman in her 40s became trapped between the mower and a fence paling.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters are at the scene to remove the heavy machinery which has "pinned" the woman underneath.

Paramedics are treating the woman, who is in a stable condition, for an arm injury, with the rescue helicopter tasked to fly her to hospital.

It comes a week after a man suffered serious injuries in a separate ride-on mower accident at Gaven.

editors picks gold coast helicopter lawnmower rescue

Top Stories

    Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    premium_icon Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    News The unlicensed driver rammed a police car and ran several red lights in the CBD.

    Multi million patrol vessel

    Multi million patrol vessel

    News New fisheries patrol vessel set to hit the water.

    Trouble makers to get a package deal

    premium_icon Trouble makers to get a package deal

    News The new strategy targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners