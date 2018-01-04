Rescue helicopter service seeking local advisors

LOCAL HEROICS: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew several missions in the Coffs Coast region over the holiday break.

BUSINESS and community leaders have been invited to forward expressions of interest for joining advisory committees to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Chief executive Richard Jones OAM said the purpose is to advise and assist the existing board of directors and senior management team on matters relevant to each of the three local regions.

A committee has recently been established in Lismore, which is the base for the service covering the Coffs Coast area.

Each committee will comprise a chair and up to eight members from the local community with each person selected in a merit based process that considers skills, experience and qualifications.

"We have always received wonderful support from our community and each of these committees will ensure our direction and partnerships continue to serve the community's best interests,” Mr Jones said.

"Through strong local governance and advice on matters such as community partnerships, fund raising and local regional priorities, each committee will play a key role in our future.”

Expressions of interest will be welcomed up until January 30, made in writing with a current resume to: enquiries@rescuehelicopter.com.au

Meanwhile, community liaison office Barry Walton said the service flew 35 missions in Northern NSW over the 11 days of the Christmas-New Year period from bases in Lismore, Belmont and Tamworth.

It's believed six of those tasks involved Coffs Harbour.

Missions included motor vehicle, motor bike and dirt bike accidents, swimming incidents, yachting, falls from roof, ladder and flying foxes, horse incidents, para and hang gliding, a beacon search for bushwalkers in the Gibraltar range, along with medical transfers.