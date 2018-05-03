Rescue helicopter mission summary

OVER the course of one month, 34 missions have been undertaken by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter on the North Coast.

The rescues varied from drowning incidents, snake bites, farming accidents to cardiac patients and medical conditions.

Rescues included a hospital transfer of a nine-year-old male from Lismore Base hospital to Lady Cilento hospital post snake bite and a primary response to a property at Gum Flat where at 15-year-old fell from a horse and was unconscious. The Patient was transported by road to Inverell hospital and transported by air to Lismore Base hospital.

To show your appreciation for the service and to keep them up in the air, don't miss the Westpac Rescue Helicopter End of Financial Year Appeal commencing next week.

Visit helirescue.com.au