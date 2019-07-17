Rescue Helicopter drops in

ONE of the four Westpac Rescue Helicopters rumbled into Coffs Harbour today to launch the upcoming Rescue Day appeal.

Chief pilot with the service, Mike de Winton softly touched down the aircraft onto the trackside grass area of the Coffs Harbour Race Club.

The race club is a big supporter of the appeal which will feature the appeal on this years Coffs Gold Cup race day on August 1.

Marketing manger for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, James Lawrence flew in to thank the race club for their support and encouraged people to get behind the Rescue Day appeal and wear the red and gold colours of the service on race day.