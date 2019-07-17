Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Rescue Day appeal
News

Rescue Helicopter drops in

Trevor Veale
17th Jul 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the four Westpac Rescue Helicopters rumbled into Coffs Harbour today to launch the upcoming Rescue Day appeal.

Chief pilot with the service, Mike de Winton softly touched down the aircraft onto the trackside grass area of the Coffs Harbour Race Club.

The race club is a big supporter of the appeal which will feature the appeal on this years Coffs Gold Cup race day on August 1.

Marketing manger for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, James Lawrence flew in to thank the race club for their support and encouraged people to get behind the Rescue Day appeal and wear the red and gold colours of the service on race day.

wespac rescue helicopters
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Crime AFTER an extensive search failed to turn up any sign of missing 46-year-old Lachlan Cairns, Coffs/Clarence Police have again appealed for public information

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant

    Deadly exposure for Saltwater Freshwater Festival

    premium_icon Deadly exposure for Saltwater Freshwater Festival

    News Big addition to 2020 Saltwater Freshwater Festival line-up.