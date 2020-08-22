Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
News

Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

accident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

        News A man has been injured after his vehicle smashed head-on into a tree near the Coffs Harbour CBD.

        Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

        Premium Content Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

        News Some beaches on the Mid North Coast will be closed for 48 hours.

        Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        Premium Content Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        News The man told the victim “you’re so unconscious” during the assault.

        Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        Premium Content Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        News Here are some matters that were finalised at Coffs court.