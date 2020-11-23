Car crash victim 'dodged a bullet'

ROAD CRASH: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to attend a serious motor vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way.

UPDATE 1.00pm: THE male occupant of the car which rolled over on Tweed Valley Way earlier today has not been seriously injured.

Earlier reports incorrectly indicated a woman was in the car.

According to RFS Far North Coast Duty Officer Steve Quinlan, he has "dodged a bullet."

"The man has refused treatment and is accompanying his vehicle along with the tow truck and driver," he said.

Mr Quinlan confirmed a crew from RFS Burringbar had attended the incident along with other emergency services.

"Police, ambulance, VRA and RFS Burringbar are at the crash," he said.

"Tweed Valley Way is closed north-bound police have traffic control in place."



Original story: EMERGENCY services, including the Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter, are en route to a serious road crash on the Northern Rivers.

It is understood a woman in her 40s was trapped in the vehicle with a head injury after an incident which involved a car rolling over on Tweed Valley Way, Burringbar.

Shortly after 12pm today emergency services were alerted to the incident.

Currently three road ambulances were on their way as well as crews from police and Rural Fire Service.

Drivers were advised to allow for extra time if using this road and to take additional care.

More to come.