Emergency services have been called to help a woman who is injured on a fire trail near Sealy Lookout.
Emergency services have been called to help a woman who is injured on a fire trail near Sealy Lookout. Trevor Veale
News

Rescue effort to help injured walker from isolated bush track

9th May 2018 12:15 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to Sealy Lookout to help an injured walker, who has reportedly fallen on an isolated walking track.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit reports that paramedics were called to Bruxner Park Rd around 10.45am and are this afternoon trying to access and rescue the patient.

It is understood a female, aged in her 60s, has fallen and suffered a fractured ankle.

Paramedics are trying to pinpoint her location in four-wheel-drive vehicles.

State Emergency Service crews are also on scene.

injured walker nsw ambulance paramedics sealy lookout state emergency services
Coffs Coast Advocate

