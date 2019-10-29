Two men in serious condition flown to hospital

WHAT WE KNOW:

Two men have been bitten by a shark in Hook Passage

Both sustained serious lower leg injuries

Rescue helicopter has landed at Whitsunday Sports Park to transport them to hospital

Attack comes almost a year since Daniel Christidis was killed by a shark on November 5, 2018

UPDATE 12.30PM: Whitsunday Police Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain confirmed the two men, aged in their 30s were passengers on a day tour, with the incident occurring just off Whitsunday Island in Hook Passage.

"They suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs which will require hospital treatment," he said.

It has been confirmed the men were on a ZigZag Whitsundays day tour.

ZigZag Whitsundays have been contacted for comment, and a spokesman said Tourism Whitsundays would be releasing a statement later today.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said her main priority was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those involved in the incident.

UPDATE 12.15PM: The two men are have been loaded into the rescue chopper, and are on their way to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition, following a shark bite incident in Hook Passage.

Both men sustained severe lacerations to their feet in the attack.

UPDATE 11.30AM: It has been reported the two men, both aged in their 30s, were on a day tour with Whitsundays operator ZigZag when they were bitten by a shark.

It is reported the incident occurred in Hook Passage - about 11km from Cid Harbour.

A rescue helicopter has landed at Whitsunday Sports Park to transfer the men to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services are reporting both men have suffered serious lower limb injuries.

Paramedics were initially called to the scene at 10.22am and the men were picked up from Coral Sea Marina.

Shark attack video : Vision of RACQ CQ Rescue loading to the two men into the chopper.

UPDATE 11.10am: Two men are in a serious condition and are being transported by road from Coral Sea Marina after reported shark bites in the Whitsundays.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting both men are on the on the way to a location on Proserpine Shute Harbour Rd where they will meet with the rescue helicopter.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, suffered from lower limb injuries and are in a serious condition.

"The male patients are back on land now. One patient's stable and the other they're still assessing. They're both conscious and breathing," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

One man has reportedly suffered serious lacerations to his foot.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Chopper has been tasked.

#RACQ #CQRescue has now landed on the oval at PCYC Whitsunday Sports Park at Airlie Beach. pic.twitter.com/RoMmhMT0Pr — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) October 29, 2019

INITIAL 10.45am: RACQ CQ Rescue and paramedics have been tasked to unconfirmed reports of shark bites in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said they received a call this morning.

The spokesperson said two people had received bites to their legs, and an ambulance was en route to Coral Sea Marina to meet the vessel.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said the rescue chopper had been tasked to pick up two patients off a vessel.

"One is believed to be quite serious, and the other not as serious," the spokeswoman said.

More to come.