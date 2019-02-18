Rescue chopper responds to massive number of missions

HELP AT HAND: The hard work of the northern region team has been revealed in the service's latest mission report.

IT WAS a busy month for the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter Service, which was tasked to 54 emergencies throughout the northern region in January.

The hard work of the northern region team, based in Lismore, has been revealed in the service's latest mission report.

The rescue chopper was called to the Coffs Coast region several times during the month.

LOCAL MISSIONS:

January 1: Marine Rescue and the Westpac Helicopter received reports of an overturned boat at Boambee Beach. Marine Rescue teams managed to secure the two male patients.

January 5: A motor vehicle accident occurred at Valla. The driver, who was trapped in the car, had hit a large tree and sustained serious head injuries. He tragically died days later at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

January 13: A single car crash took place at Waterfall Way, Dorrigo.

January 14: The Westpac chopper was called to Sandy Beach following reports three people were in trouble in the ocean. A 40-year-old man was pulled from the water conscious but was suffering a seizure.

January 16: The Westpac chopper was tasked to recover a 70-year-old male from a Carnival Spirit cruise ship located 20 nautical miles off Coffs Harbour. He was winched on board and flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

January 19: A male, 63, who was earlier involved in a motorcycle accident was transferred by the chopper from Coffs Harbour to Gold Coast University Hospital.

January 19: A 21-year-old male fell off a cliff at Mullaway. The patient was able to be stabilised at the cliff before he was winched to safety and flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a serious condition.

January 22: A 17-year-old male was involved in a car accident at Dorrigo.

January 30: The Westpac chopper was called to the Red Rock region to search for and rescue a missing person. The patient was located and winched from the scene. The aircraft landed at Corindi Beach, and the patient was transferred via road ambulance.