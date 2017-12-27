Rescue chopper marks 35 years

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been saving lives for 35 years.

IT'S been a big year for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service. This month it celebrated 35 years of service to communities in the Northern Rivers, Northern New England and North Coast region.

CEO Richard Johns OAM, Elton Cummings, Mary Betteridge and Ken Jolley.

At a small but significant gathering, it also recognised the contributions made by three of its volunteers, all of whom have been with the service since its early beginnings - Ken Jolley and twins Emily and Mary Betteridge.

The 35th anniversary was celebrated after a number of other significant milestones.

On September 8, the service celebrated the official opening of its purpose-built aeromedical base at Lismore Airport.

ON December 12, the winch recovery of a woman who had fallen onto rocks at Muttonbird Island in Coffs Harbour was the 9000th mission flown by the Lismore- based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

From humble beginnings, the service now undertakes more than 400 missions from Lismore each year, within the broader northern NSW helicopter retrieval network of almost 2000 per year.

"Only with the support of our community can we do what we do. To our staff, volunteers, sponsors and every person that has contributed throughout its 35 years, our sincere thanks," said chief executive officer Richard Jones.