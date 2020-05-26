Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man LifeFlight
News

Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

farm accident lifeflight queensland ambulance service workplace accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 47 cities that will have access to ‘supercharged’ 5G

        premium_icon The 47 cities that will have access to ‘supercharged’ 5G

        Technology A ‘supercharged’ version of 5G that offers never-before-seen internet download speeds will become available in Australia today. SEE IF YOUR AREA IS ON THE LIST

        WASTE CRISIS: Council facing costs of over $3m a year

        premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: Council facing costs of over $3m a year

        News MP Gurmesh Singh has responded to Cr Sally Townley’s concerns.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Charities slammed at bushfire response inquiry

        premium_icon Charities slammed at bushfire response inquiry

        News The disastrous fire season that devastated NSW and Victoria was made worse by a...