Rescue a pet this Christmas

WILL you be thinking of the pets you're helping save every time you look at your 2018 calendar?

The 2018 PetRescue calendar has hit the shelves at PETstock Coffs Harbour to raise much needed funds for rescue animals, just in time to make it onto the Christmas shopping and wish list.

Calendars are $3 each and 100% of proceeds return to PetRescue to help save homeless Aussie animals from certain death.

Last year, more than $110,000 was raised from calendar sales for PetRescue which meant 12,000 pets found safe and loving homes over the Christmas and New Year period alone said Vickie Davy, CEO of PetRescue.

"This year we're hoping to raise even more to continue our and PETstocks' joint mission of saving lives and giving homeless pets the best chance of finding a human to love for life.

"The calendar is a celebration of just some of the many animals that have been successfully rescued and re-homed by animal welfare group PetRescue and includes some animals still looking for their forever home.

"It's wonderful to see the animals in loving homes and to celebrate their stories of triumph and new beginnings.

"It also shows people the range of animals available through pet adoption and we're hoping it will lead to many more enquiries about rescuing a pet.

To find your next family member, visit petrescue.com.au