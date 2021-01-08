Reprieve on the way for Coffs Coast as rain ‘settles’

Generic weather picture of a lady walking in the rain with an umbrella down at Cronulla today. rain umbrella weather cloudy

While experiencing an exceptionally rainy summer, the Coffs Coast may receive some reprieve with wet conditions expected to settle this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology had announced in September a La Nina was underway, signalling a wet summer for eastern NSW.

According to data from BoM, the Coffs Coast on average receives up to around 145mm of rainfall in December - however in December 2020 we received a total of 476mm.

Meteorologist Hugh McDowell yesterday said we may be seeing the "tail end" of the recent unsettled weather we've experienced over the last days.

"We're seeing higher pressure build from the south and cloudy conditions with a few showers on the east coast, but we're on to a settling trend," he said.

"We're going into warming weather through the weekend and into next week."

There's a medium chance of a shower or two falling on Coffs over the weekend, with temperatures peaking at 25 on Sunday.

The weather will continue warming up next week, with partly cloudy and sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 29 on Thursday.

Here's the forecast as of noon, January 8.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 17-23. Possible rainfall of 0-4mm.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-25. Possible rainfall 0-2mm.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-26. Possible rainfall of 0-0.4mm.

Tuesday

Sunny with a ten per cent chance of rain. Temperatures of 17-28.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-29.