Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic weather picture of a lady walking in the rain with an umbrella down at Cronulla today. rain umbrella weather cloudy
Generic weather picture of a lady walking in the rain with an umbrella down at Cronulla today. rain umbrella weather cloudy
News

Reprieve on the way for Coffs Coast as rain ‘settles’

Jasmine Minhas
8th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While experiencing an exceptionally rainy summer, the Coffs Coast may receive some reprieve with wet conditions expected to settle this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology had announced in September a La Nina was underway, signalling a wet summer for eastern NSW.

According to data from BoM, the Coffs Coast on average receives up to around 145mm of rainfall in December - however in December 2020 we received a total of 476mm.

Meteorologist Hugh McDowell yesterday said we may be seeing the "tail end" of the recent unsettled weather we've experienced over the last days.

"We're seeing higher pressure build from the south and cloudy conditions with a few showers on the east coast, but we're on to a settling trend," he said.

"We're going into warming weather through the weekend and into next week."

There's a medium chance of a shower or two falling on Coffs over the weekend, with temperatures peaking at 25 on Sunday.

The weather will continue warming up next week, with partly cloudy and sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 29 on Thursday.

Here's the forecast as of noon, January 8.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 17-23. Possible rainfall of 0-4mm.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-25. Possible rainfall 0-2mm.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-26. Possible rainfall of 0-0.4mm.

Tuesday

Sunny with a ten per cent chance of rain. Temperatures of 17-28.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-29.

More Stories

coffs harbour weather wet weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast

        News Making plans for this weekend? Here’s some inspiration.

        Decades of experience to share in new class

        Premium Content Decades of experience to share in new class

        News The new class is coming to Coffs Harbour soon.

        MEGA GALLERY: 100+ photos of the Babies of 2020

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 100+ photos of the Babies of 2020

        My First Year Take a look at our massive gallery of more than 100 beautiful babies that were born...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 8, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 8, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.