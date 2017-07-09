Skateboarder badly injured after colliding with a car

A skateboarder was badly injured after he was struck by a car this afternoon on the Pacific Highway north of Coffs Harbour.

The man, believed to be 20-years of age, struck a car at medium to high speed at Korora at the intersection of Opal Boulevard, paramedics were told.

Emergency services on scene said the man suffered a suspected fractured hip and leg.

Witnesses said the skateboarder was thrown into the air and he landed heavily onto a rock wall.

Photos from the scene show the skateboard wedged under the wheel of the vehicle.

The man was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and it is understood he is tonight undertaking surgery for serious leg injuries.

The driver was left shaken by the incident and was also assessed by paramedics.