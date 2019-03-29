Menu
Police are searching for the vehicle involved.
Breaking

SAFETY ALERT: Reports shot fired from window of ute

Melanie Plane
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
29th Mar 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM

UPDATE 10.50AM: POLICE are actively patrolling the Andergrove area on the lookout for a car after a firearm was allegedly discharged out of the window of a vehicle about 9am.  

A police media spokesperson said a person reported the black ute was driving "erratically" down Bedford Road before a passenger shot a firearm down the road. 

The Mitsubishi Triton does not have a tray and has red writing on the side which says 'red hot'. Police believe the car's plates, which read  555 SMM are false. 

It is understood a man and a woman are in the car. 

Nobody was injured during the incident. 

Earlier this morning the same vehicle was involved in a road rage incident where it tried to ram vehicle off the road about 3am. 

INITIAL: A MANHUNT is under way after shots were allegedly fired out of the window of a vehicle in Andergrove this morning.

Reports suggest police are searching for two people and the vehicle involved following the incident around 9am.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in another incident earlier in the morning however the details are at this stage unknown.

More to come.

