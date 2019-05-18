Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

Mark Zita
liana walker
by and
17th May 2019 4:16 PM | Updated: 18th May 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE SATURDAY 11.40AM:

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has died following a single vehicle traffic crash in Bancroft yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Balls Road just before 4pm, where it is believed the truck was climbing an incline when it left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The 31-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

 

UPDATE 5.00PM: A TRUCK has rolled over on Hays Road at Bancroft.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was reported to them at 3.48pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to the scene.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a single vehicle accident on Gladstone-Monto Rd at Bancroft, near Monto.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew is currently on route to the scene at the intersection of Pine Mountain Road.

More to come.

boyne valley editors picks gladstone-monto road gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Decisions were made': Conaghan wasn't for Oakeshott attacks

    premium_icon 'Decisions were made': Conaghan wasn't for Oakeshott attacks

    News AFTER six months of hard campaigning, The Nationals candidate for Cowper Pat Conaghan has taken a deep breath and reflected over what has transpired recently.

    • 18th May 2019 1:32 PM
    Cowper's Rob Oakeshott reveals why he walked from The Nats

    premium_icon Cowper's Rob Oakeshott reveals why he walked from The Nats

    News MR Oakeshott said he felt like a square peg in a round hole.

    • 18th May 2019 12:10 PM
    What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    News The Advocate has been inundated with election letters.

    Trish offers support in all the right ways

    premium_icon Trish offers support in all the right ways

    News Shop restores confidence to cancer patients.