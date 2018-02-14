Reports 'incorrect' Hartsuyker urged Joyce to step down

FACTUALLY INCORRECT: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker called The Australian's report of him joining a delegation asking deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to step down "factually incorrect”.

REPORTS by The Australian that Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker was thought to be part of delegation urging Barnaby Joyce to stand down have been called false.

The Australian today wrote that a delegation believed to include senior MPs, Luke Hartsuyker, Andrew Broad and Keith Pitt, and leadership contenders Darren Chester and Michael McCormack last night held crisis meetings in Canberra.

The report stated it was believed Mr Broad, Mr Pitt and Mr Hartsuyker were considering approaching Mr Joyce urging him to step down over the love child scandal.

"The story as reported in The Australian (was) factually incorrect. I was not part of any delegation that approached the deputy prime minister,” Mr Hartsuyker said.