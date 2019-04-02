Menu
Students at Coffs Harbour High School have told their parents the school has been placed into lockdown.
News

Incident resolved after high school placed into 'lockdown'

2nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

1PM: AN incident involving a student has now been resolved and classes have resumed as normal at Coffs Harbour High School. 

As the incident unfolded just before 12.30pm, The Advocate fielded calls from parents concerned about what was taking place at the school.

One parent told The Advocate her son texted her saying students were hiding under desks and inside cupboards inside classrooms as an incident involving a student was unfolding.  

Several other sources confirmed the school had been placed into 'lockdown'.

The Department of Education and the school have been contacted for comment.  

