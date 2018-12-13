Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the crash after the car rolled on the Pacific Hwy on the north coast. Picture: Frank Redward
The scene of the crash after the car rolled on the Pacific Hwy on the north coast. Picture: Frank Redward
Crime

Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

by Mark Morri
13th Dec 2018 6:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road in a chase likened to a scene from The Fast and the Furious.

Police yesterday said they now have information that two cars, a silver Lancer in which the two victims were travelling and a blue Commodore were seen on the Pacific Highway on the NSW north coast on Sunday driving erratically and at high speed for about five kilometres before the first car crashed through a fence, rolled killing the two men and seriously injuring a female passenger.

Two known criminals, Daniel Elliott, 42, a Nomads gang member from Grafton and his associate 29-year-old Jared Ward from nearby Tucabia died at the scene.

Daniel Elliott was killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
Daniel Elliott was killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

A 39-year-old woman was also injured in the accident.

"We are looking at a number of scenarios, including that a shot or firearm was involved in the fatal crash or the vehicle may have been forced off the road,'' Coffs Harbour crime manager Peter O'Reilly said yesterday.

"It was a Sunday night, not all that late on the Pacific Highway when this occurred and we are hoping there are witnesses or someone may have dashcam footage that could help out inquiries."

Paramedics were flown to the site but the two men died at the scene. Picture: Frank Redward
Paramedics were flown to the site but the two men died at the scene. Picture: Frank Redward


Detective O'Reilly said all possibilities are being pursued after witnesses came forward with reports about the speeding cars and the theory that a firearm could have been involved.

A separate police source said the witness accounts were something out of The Fast and the Furious movies.

However, police are still not discounting the theory that the Lancer crashed purely because of driver error.

Forensic police are X-raying the Lancer to check if bullet fragments are lodged anywhere on the vehicle.

Daniel Elliott and Jared Ward were killed when their car rolled off the Pacific Hwy. Picture: Facebook
Daniel Elliott and Jared Ward were killed when their car rolled off the Pacific Hwy. Picture: Facebook

The Daily Telegraph understands they are also checking for any evidence - such as paint scrapings on the chassis - indicating that another car may have forced it off the road. He said the two vehicles were first spotted at a service station at Half Way Creek and went about five kilometres before the crash at Glenugie near Grafton.

"The female passenger is recovering although she was seriously injured and we hope to interview her in more detail as her condition improves,'' he said.

More Stories

Show More
car crash crime nomads bikie nsw shooting

Top Stories

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

    • 13th Dec 2018 7:30 AM
    Luxury gifts to teachers a ‘bribe’ problem

    Luxury gifts to teachers a ‘bribe’ problem

    Education Public school teachers are being showered with luxury presents.

    Mobile phone ban in all government primary schools

    premium_icon Mobile phone ban in all government primary schools

    Education Mobile phones will be banned in every NSW public primary school.

    Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    premium_icon Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    News Social media vigilantism is widespread but it has to stop

    Local Partners