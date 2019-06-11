Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A reportable sex offender has been accused of trying to message a 15-year-old girl on Facebook.
A reportable sex offender has been accused of trying to message a 15-year-old girl on Facebook.
Crime

Sex offender accused of messaging teen girl

Janessa Ekert
by
11th Jun 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPORTABLE sex offender claims his social media may have been hacked after he allegedly tried to contact a 15-year-old girl over Facebook.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told the man was on bail for possessing child porn material when "a wave emoji" was allegedly sent from his Facebook account to the young teen's account.

Both live in the Mackay region. The court heard the man was a friend of the girl's mother and had known her most of her life. He has not been named as it could identify the teen.

He has been charged with failing to comply with reporting conditions under the Child Protection (Offender Reporting) Act earlier this year.

"In regards to the offences... I'm instructed that he has no recollection of sending the message and that he was informed by a friend that his account may have been hacked as there were some posts coming up that were usual," Legal Aid solicitor Rosie Varley said during a bail application.

"But on the base of it I need to concede that it is a strong Crown case."

Magistrate Damien Dywer questioned whether he had contacted the teen before, to which prosecutor Joshua Morris said, "not that I'm aware of".

"So it's just out of the blue he decided to send a 15-year-old this contact?" Mr Dwyer asked.

The man is in a show cause position because he was already on bail for allegedly possessing child exploitation material.

Ms Varley said that case had already been committed to the Mackay District Court earlier this year, but the man had not yet been indicted.

She said the man had stable accommodation and would consent to reporting conditions.

"He is willing to delete the Facebook accounts," Ms Varley said.

"It was a wave emoji... there was no other context to the messages."

Mr Dwyer questioned why someone would send a wave emoji, to which Ms Varley said, "To get someone's attention."

"That's exactly right... and why would he be trying to get the attention of a 15-year-old girl, who he's had very little contact with," Mr Dwyer said.

Mr Dwyer denied bail on the grounds the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

The case was adjourned to July 1.

More Stories

bail application editors picks mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News A list of the accused to face criminal charges before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

    • 11th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Fame, fortune and lies

    premium_icon Fame, fortune and lies

    News The life and music of Eileen Joyce.

    How sleepwalking caused him serious injury

    premium_icon How sleepwalking caused him serious injury

    News Community support after serious accident.

    Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    premium_icon Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    News Are the Muttonbird Island shearwaters in trouble?