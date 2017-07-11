Report on aging bridge network nearing completion

ALL TIMBER bridges in Bellingen Shire have been inspected and analysed as to their condition and need for replacement.

There are 88 timber bridges in the council's road network and several are representative of the backlog facing regional local government authorities as to their overall structural condition and operational performance.

The NSW Government provided funds through the Fixing Country Roads Program to complete an assessment project.

Each bridge was inspected to present recommended actions for repair or replacement options.

Mayor Dominic King said the survey would assist development of a strategy to prioritise the renewal and rehabilitation of timber bridge assets.

"The project had a budget of $270,000 with 50% of funding support from the NSW Government,” Cr King said.

"This has enabled us to compile detailed assessments and help the future bridge renewal and repair programs.”