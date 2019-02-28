Report: Schumacher on the move

Michael Schumacher is being cared for by his family and medical professionals.

F1 ICON Michael Schumacher has been spending more time at his family's $48 million Majorca villa with around-the-clock carers, says a report.

Neighbours told German publication Bunte this month they saw the German racing legend arrive by dark blue helicopter at Port d'Andratx on the Spanish island, The Sun reports.

Villa Yasmin, a plush, sprawling pile that previously belonged to Florentino Perez, president of football club Real Madrid, boasts two swimming pools, a large manicured garden, helipad and stunning sea views.

Bunte said the F1 ace's family celebrated Christmas and spent their winter holiday at the mammoth property they purchased last year - swapping icy conditions at their home at Lake Geneva, Switzerland for sunny skies in the Mediterranean.

The much-loved sports star was critically injured when he fell while skiing with son Mick in the French Alps in December 2013, and since then he has spent most of his time at his Lake Geneva home being cared for by his family and medical professionals.

The Schumachers also brought Kalle, their brown and white welsh corgi, for their vacation to Majorca, the German magazine added.

The F1 legend flew aboard a specially adapted Bell 429 Global Ranger, with Bunte explaining that medical staff were on duty at his family's villa.

It is believed that Schumacher was also at the property for New Year's celebrations and his 50th birthday on January 3.

While it is not known whether he is living there permanently, Spanish publication Vanitatis said security workers on the island had confirmed the Schumachers were no longer at the villa.

The publication said the motorsport legend used to spend many summers in Majorca, and that his brother Ralf "also lives a good part of the year there".

When news broke of the property purchase last year, Mallorca Zeitung said the local community would "welcome" the Schumacher family.

According to Bild Am Sonntag, it was intended as a holiday home.

At the end of last year it was revealed Schumacher was "not surviving on tubes", as new details about the recovery of the seven-time F1 champ emerged.

Since the skiing accident, family friend and manager Sabine Kehm has offered small glimpses into the beloved racing star's everyday life.

Interviewed by the podcast Beyond The Grid to mark Schumacher's birthday this year, Kehm said his supportive family have always been his number one priority - and continued to play the same role today.

