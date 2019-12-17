POLICE BRIEFS: In addition to the habitual traffic offender police will allege a Repton woman broke into a Sawtell home as the victim slept.

AN habitual traffic offender has been sentenced to a six-month Intensive Corrections Order.

On December 9, the 42-year-old Sandy Beach woman was stopped by Coffs-Clarence Police in Emerald Beach.

Police conducted checks that revealed that her licence was disqualified and that she had been declared a habitual offender.

She was arrested and appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on the same date where she was sentenced to the six-month corrections order.

Entered home while victim slept

On Saturday, December 7, a 19-year-old Repton woman was arrested in relation to an incident the previous day.

Police allege the woman and her co-accused gained entry to a house and stole items while the victim was asleep a short distance away.

She was released on conditional bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 6, 2020.

Seven months in jail

A 38-year-old man from Woolgoolga and a 20-year-old man from Ermington were arrested on Saturday, December 7 in the early hours after being found in a business yard in the Woolgoolga Industrial area.

When arrested the Woolgoolga man was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Both men were refused bail and appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court.

The Woolgoolga man appeared before court on December 10.

The Ermington man pleaded guilty to a number of matters and was sentenced to seven months jail.