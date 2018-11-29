Menu
WORKING HARD: The Northern Heat at training in Armidale recently.
Rep squad is thriving under the off-season heat

29th Nov 2018 10:09 AM

Aussie Rules: The Northern Heat representative squad gathered in Armidale last Saturday for their second training session of the current program.

Unlike the first gathering in Coffs Harbour which was both hot and humid, the temperature in Armidale struggled to get above 20 degrees while a strong wind posed challenges when it came to hitting targets.

The hit-out included intra-squad contested work, game play against the Northern Inland Academy of Sport and a strength and conditioning session with former Sydney Swans sport scientist Matt Pine.

Coach Alan Martin praised the squad's dedication.

"Our region is enormous and we have players coming to these sessions from as far afield as Gunnedah, Port Macquarie, and Tweed Heads.

"It's such a pleasure to be involved with players who want to work hard and enjoy themselves. The NIAS group learnt a lot from training with them and will be striving hard to make the Heat program in the future.”

The Heat squad includes Coffs Breakers players Jake Benson, Coen Chambers and Ben Gibbeson.

The Northern Heat program will break until the new year.

afl aussie rules coffs breakers northern heat
Coffs Coast Advocate

