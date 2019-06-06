Rep footy takes over as the clubs hit pause

GAME ON: Bomber Whitty in action for the North Coast Force.

AUSSIE RULES: Representative season is upon us, with AFL North Coast announcing five squads who will fly the flag for the North Coast Force.

The teams announced are the under-13, under-15, under-17, youth girls, and women's.

All five teams will be in action today when they take on the AFL North West representative teams in Tamworth.

The four younger age groups will use their match as preparation for the Northern NSW Carnival to be staged in Coffs Harbour next month. At this carnival the North Coast Force will take on the best the Central Coast, Hunter, North West and Illawarra have to offer.

The Women's match is a one-off so there's no room for error. The team will be keen to retain the shield which was convincingly won on home soil in last year's inaugural women's representative clash.

"We've had record numbers trial for both the under-13 and under-15 age groups which is a great reflection on how highly players are valuing the Force program,” AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said.

"The quality in these two teams is outstanding and we expect them to compete really strongly in 2019.

"There's been healthy competition for places in the under-17 age group and with a couple of players just returned from representing the Sydney Swans Academy under-17 team.

"North Coast is developing a reputation as a breeding ground for elite female talent with one player already on an AFLW list and two more expected to be drafted this year.”