COFFS Harbour's rental vacancy rate has dropped dramatically, making life even more tough for those who looking to lease a home.

The Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) June 2017 Vacancy Rate Survey found Coffs Harbour's rate was at just 2.3%.

The result was a dramatic tightening since May when the vacancy rate was at 4.1%.

The 2.3% result is the lowest vacancy rate the city has seen so far this year. The last time it was lower was in December 2016 when the rate stood at 2.1%.