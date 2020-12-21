RENT RISE: Coffs suburb breaks into top ten

In yet another indication of a tightening rental market, one of the most affordable places on the Coffs Coast has seen some of the biggest growth in 2020.

Unit rents in Toormina have risen 11.7 per cent in the last year, meaning the suburb has the ninth biggest growth in regional Australia this year.

Rents rose 11.7 per cent from November 2019 and, up against just its regional NSW peers, Toormina comes in equal second with a median rental value of $378.

The data was released as part of Core Logic’s Best of the Best 2020 report, which assesses the real estate market and makes predictions for what is to come next year.

According to a study by Core Logic, rents in Toormina have grown more than 11 per cent this year.

The only other Coffs Coast suburb to feature was Sapphire Beach, which was fifth in the state for unit rental yields.

Rental stress has become a huge issue on the Coffs Coast, with growing concerns it was leading to a worsening homelessness crisis.

And there are fears there is more to come with the Coffs Harbour Bypass due to bring another influx of workers into the region.

The huge demand for properties in the Coffs Coast and regional NSW in general has been well documented and there is a growing narrative that coronavirus was causing a mass exodus from the cities to the regions.

However, the Core Logic report says demand for lifestyle areas was exacerbated by the pandemic rather than being triggered by it.

There has been a growth rate of 5.7 per cent in the regions compared with 2.4 across the capital cities this past year.

“It is true that regional Australia has outperformed the combined capital cities market and recent internal migration data reveals more people are leaving the cities for regional areas,” the report states.

This divergence in performance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the new found popularity of remote working, but also less of a demand shock across regional Australia caused by border closures, and the relative affordability of regional Australian dwellings.”