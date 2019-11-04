Renowned kiteboarder’s son in kitesurf tragedy

c c c c c c c

A 14-year-old boy who died in a freak kite surfing accident at Kurnell on Saturday has been identified as Alexi Bader, the son of an experienced kite boarder.

Alexi was caught in a gust of wind off Silver Beach and landed heavily on rocks. He was critically injured and later died in hospital.

His mother Christelle Le Baccon is a well-known competitive kite surfer.

Christelle Le Baccon in action.

Le Baccon suffered serious spinal injuries in a kite surfing accident in Victoria in 2011.

Kiteboarding NSW president Ben Herrald told The Daily Telegraph that Alexi's death was a shock.

"It's devastating - I haven't heard of any (fatal kite surfing accidents) for years and years, it's a freak accident," he said.

Alexi Bader (far right) with his family. Picture: Instagram

"I couldn't imagine (what his family is going through), I'm a father myself.

"It's a tight-knit community, even though there's thousands of people most people know each other. Everyone is feeling it for (the family) today."

Inconsolable relatives were seen screaming and collapsing to the ground after doctors informed them he could not be saved at St George Hospital.

Christelle Le Baccon recovering in hospital after her 2011 accident.

Police are looking into the cause of Bader's accident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Alexi Bader, was taught to kitesurf by his mum. Picture: Instagram