Menu
Login
News

Renovation brings more than one reward

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Coffs Coast may not have as many historic homes as our big city counterparts, but there are plenty of buyers reaping the rewards of breathing new life into these character-filled homes.

First National Coffs Coast director David Small has been seeing the renovation trend emerge, particularly in rural regions where there are still a lot of original farm and village houses that have seen little or no change since they were built early last century.

"I think a lot of the renovation TV shows like The Block have inspired people to find an old house with character. A lot of them come from Sydney and have the money to be able to do it.”

Mr Small said these kind of buyers look for all the hallmarks of the early 1900s.

"The original floorboards, fireplaces, many expose the original brick work and wood panel or put panelling back in where it should be. Then it's finished off with the heritage colours on the exterior of the home.”

While a passion for renovation can be a costly hobby, Mr Small said it can pay dividends, because - done right - the results attract buyers looking, and willing to pay, for something completely authentic.

He said one of the most complete renovations he's ever seen is the restoration of a former Forestry building in Glenreagh (pictured).

"It was a passion project for the owners; everything had to be replaced to the same era, right down to searching for original timbers.”

The home was sold in almost original condition in 2014 for $398,000, following 18 months and a dramatic renovation, Mr Small sold the home for $389,000.

Mr Small said the former Masonic Lodge in Glenreagh and the former Anglican Church at Upper Orara are among some of the other notable renovations in the valley, along with a home he currently has on the market.

"Garryowen was built in the early 1900s and the previous owner had done little renovation. The current owners have replaced the ceilings with pressed metal, restored fireplaces and kept the character of the home with wide moulded skirting and architraves, in addition to as many of the original doors and hardware, as could be retained.”

The original facade has also been kept in tact and there beautiful bull-nosed verandas and 12 foot ceilings.

The home has been listed for $1,295,000.

But Mr Small warns renovating is a big commitment you must be prepared for.

"You never know what you're going to find; get a good builder who you trust and have an interest in character homes. Also speak to an agent so they can advise you what aspects of the house are worth spending money on and keeping authentic.”

Topics:  coffs coast david small first national coffs coast real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Regional Forest Agreements debate sparks Field trip

Regional Forest Agreements debate sparks Field trip

NSW Greens MP Justin Field will be making a field trip to the Coffs Coast for a 'forest to sea' listening tour.

Biggest Oztag event yet about to hit Coffs Harbour

OZTAG STARS: The NSW Junior State Cup kicks off in Coffs Harbour on Friday.

5,000 players from 315 teams vying for NSW Junior State Cup titles.

Future plans for Urunga foreshores unveiled

Residents are being invited to have their say on future plans for Urunga's foreshores.

Residents invited to have their say.

All eyes on Hannah at Bonville

HIGH HOPES: Hannah Green tees off on the weekend during the Oates Vic Open at 13th Beach. Green will be playing in the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville later this month.

Rising star of golf headed to Bonville for Australian Ladies Classic

Local Partners