Renewal plans for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores

THE NSW Government today unveiled its roadmap for the revitalisation of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the State Government had been busy considering preliminary plans to activate the Jetty Foreshores precinct, and testing the viability of options developed following the previous round of community engagement.

"Community is at the heart of this important project, so to assist in the precinct's transformation, the next step is the formation of a steering committee of community representatives and stakeholders," Mr Singh said.

"Analysis of these plans, including possible land uses and building heights, has identified opportunities and constraints to be considered in the preparation of the detailed master plan for the area.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores. TREVOR VEALE

"The Government will work with the committee over the next six months to prepare a detailed, viable vision that will create the vibrant and thriving precinct locals have been crying out for."

To kickstart the process, the Government is calling for expressions of interest from the community and stakeholder groups to be part of a new Project Advisory Steering Committee. The committee will assist the Government to progress the project and ensure ongoing community involvement in the process.

Planning for the future use of land on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores. Trevor Veale

A six-stage delivery program has also been developed to help guide the planning and community engagement process and identify key milestones for the project.

The preliminary design plans and the project delivery program are available on a new government website www.coffsjettyrevitalisation.com.au

Expressions of interest to join the Project Advisory Steering Committee can be made here.