Renegade Page MP makes surprise announcement

THE Member for Page Kevin Hogan says rule changes to remove party leadership insecurity and an election result that confirmed the LNP government has encouraged him to move back to the government benches.

Mr Hogan announced this morning he would end ninth-month stint on the cross benches he made in protest at the moves to remove Malcolm Turnbull from as Prime Minister in August last year.

"I moved to the Cross Bench as a National MP in August 2018, due to leadership instability. At the time I said I would review the decision after the next election," he said.

"After discussions with the leadership team I have informed them I am returning to the Government Benches.

"There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the rule changes initiated by the Liberal Party late last year. It means we will never again see the instability we saw in the last two Parliaments.

Secondly, the Australian public has been able to be heard. It has seen a comfortable return of a Coalition Government."

Mr Hogan congratulated Scott Morrison on his leadership since becoming Prime Minister, and Nationals leader Michael McCormack for their work during the election campaign kept the LNP's hold on power after a difficult period.

"I look forward to being part of a government focussed on job growth, infrastructure spending, bringing down the cost of living and preserving our environment," he said.