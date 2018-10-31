Renee's generosity knows no limits

Renee Box held her first Pink Ribbon event to pay homage to those she's lost to breast cancer.

WITH her unwavering passion, Renee Box is nothing short of admirable.

And despite living with a disability, Renee single-handedly organised Coffs Harbour Support Service's Pink Ribbon event on Tuesday morning to pay homage to the friends and family she's lost to breast cancer.

Renee is one of the service's long-standing clients.

"Today has been a pretty good day, I'm very happy I'm doing it,” she said.

"I've had people in my family die from breast cancer so I wanted to do this on behalf of them. I'm just happy to wear pink for the day, it's such a great occasion.”

As a client of the service, Renee is also the lead singer of the band Red Hots.

The Red Hots are made up of a talented group of people who live with a disability.

"The Red Hots are a group of my friends from all backgrounds and we go to a studio in Coffs to record songs or just rehearse every Wednesday,” she said.

"We've done a few gigs now, like at the Coffs Show.”

But that's not where her talents end. According to Coffs Harbour Support Services CEO Stavros Koufis, Renee is also an actress in their movie-making program run in conjunction with the Screenwave International Film Festival.

"Renee is always engaging our clients and staff in our activities, everything she does is always charity-based. For someone who receives services she's one of our first clients to give services to others,” he said.

"Renee receives services from us that just help her engage in general conversation in the community. She participates in the Red Hots band, she's in our arts program and she is also the star in some of our movie-making projects.”

Coffs Harbour Support Services is the longest-running disability service in Coffs Harbour, having been catering to the community for almost 30 years now.

"One of the services we provide is accommodation services, so we have half a dozen homes in the community where we provide independent living for people with a disability, that way they're able to live as normal a life as possible,” Mr Koufis said.

"We're just releasing two new properties now in Boambee and they're filling really fast.”

Mr Koufis said in the near future the service is set to begin offering specialised support for those aged 12-17, to help prepare them to exit the school environment and transition into regular life.

Next year the 120 staff is also set to receive free specialised training with TAFE.