Cool Renault Ez-Ultimo is electric, connected and autonomous

RENAULT has unveiled its latest think piece on the future of motoring at the 2018 Paris motor show and it is good news for those who want to neither be seen or heard.

The latest concept dubbed Renault Ez-Ultimo is an electric, connected and autonomous vehicle that is designed to ferry around customers in absolute privacy.

Renault refers to this mode of transport as a "premium mobility experience" which will act like a first-class transfer hiding the up to three occupants from the outside world thanks to an upper structure that works like a one-way mirror.

Occupants will lounge in the 5.8 metre long vehicle which measures just 1.35 metres high. Passengers relax in a cabin that is ensconced in wood, marble and leather trim where they sit in either a large armchair or a deep bench-style rear seat.

The Renault Ez-Ultimo is designed to be the ultimate luxury limousine.

Structural integrity might be an issue with the full glass roof and no B pillar to support it along the length of the slightly less than 4 metre wheelbase.

But looking beyond the futuristic design and luxe interior fitout the Ez-Ultimo has a number of 'retro' features such as rotating knobs similar to those found on amplifiers that control the lighting and sound functions of the luxury chauffeur vehicle.

The concept also envisages future vehicles to be connected with wi-fi and GPS capabilities.

Renault expects the premium service to work alongside the more mainstream Ez-Go robot taxi and the Ez-Pro driverless delivery van in the connected cities of the future.