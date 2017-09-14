Removal of school zone

CROSS HERE: The new pedestrian crossing in Woolgoolga.

A NEW pedestrian crossing has been installed to replace an old school crossing causing controversy in the community.

Located north of the roundabout on Solitary Islands Way near the Woolworths supermarket, the new permanent pedestrian crossing is in place to support safe crossing for all pedestrians 24 hours a day but will no longer be supervised.

"Apart from being a dangerous crossing for pedestrians, I have on two different occasions almost had cars rear-end my car when cars ahead of me had stopped for pedestrians,” resident Judy Howard said.

"The crossing is far too close to the roundabout.”

Coffs Harbour City Council stated the opening of the Woolgoolga bypass highway upgrade had resulted in less traffic on Solitary Islands Way, however with the Woolworths development more people were crossing the road to access the supermarket.

From Monday, September 25, there will no longer be a supervisor at this location.

To transition, crossing supervisors will educate children on road safety and the correct way to cross a pedestrian crossing.

The 40kmh school zone and flashing lights will also be removed.

"This roundabout should have never happened,” Suzanne Bracher said.

"It is more of an inconvenience than something the town needed. It is too close to the roundabout, I have seen cars almost have accidents ... this is an accident waiting to happen.”