Remembering a Woopi legend

15th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Remembering Woolgoolga man Gordon Clarke.
Remembering Woolgoolga man Gordon Clarke. Contributed

SAD news has emerged that local legend Gordon Clarke passed away - but the countless contributions he has made to the community means he'll never be forgotten.

Gordon Clarke's magnanimity not only extended to the entire Mid North Coast, but also in the far off region of Taiwan. Gordon and wife Genny were involved in the World Vision Taiwan Child Care Program.

Growing up in Campsie, Gordon was a Canterbury/Bankstown boy who played baseball with the Petersham Baseball Club and was an avid cyclist, and NSW Cycling Champion.

Conscripted into National Service when he was 18, Gordon served at the Richmond Air Base as Aircraftsman in the panel shop.

He was instrumental in solving the problem of attaching bombs to the aircraft. Following National Service, Gordon was transferred to the RAAF Reserves.

Gordon joined his father as a panel beater at Clarke and Edwards and worked on the moulding for the first Wood Coffill hearse.

Having left Sydney in 1964, Gordon worked for NRMA Maclean, moving to Woolgoolga in 1966 where he purchased the Ampol Service Station, Grevillea Motors.

Gordon was deeply involved with Woolgoolga. His contribution extended to involvement as a Committee Member of the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Trust, Woolgoolga Rugby League Club and the Woolgoolga RSL.

He served on the Woolgoolga Picnic Race Day Committee as well as the Woolgoolga Sports Council.

He was founder and President of the Bluesox Baseball Club, and a founding member of the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society.

In honour of his service to the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Trust, a Woolgoolga Street in the Beach Caravan Park was named after Gordon. The Park saw some new buildings erected, and Gordon was hugely honoured when asked if they could name one of the buildings after him.

The Gordon Clarke Amenities Building still stands near the playground today.

The generosity of Gordon saw the Woolgoolga Ambulance Service established and the raising of funds for defibrillators.

Gordon's love of orchid growing was established early in his life with his mother growing Cymbidiums and Cattleyas. Along with many other growers from Woolgoolga, Gordon became a member of the Coffs Harbour Orchid Society.

Realising just how many people were growing orchids in Woolgoolga, Gordon suggested to his Orchid growing mates they start their own Orchid Society. So in 1991 the Woolgoolga Orchid Society was born.

Keen to help novice growers, Gordon's generosity extended to not only sage advice but he gave away many an orchid plant to encourage anyone who had the slightest interest in orchid growing.

