Remembering a man of great talent

IN MEMORIAM: The late Retaw Boyce of Thora.

THE life of acclaimed violinist Retaw Boyce will be celebrated at Thora next Friday.

Retaw was tragically killed in a car accident at Thora last Saturday and since his passing friends and family have paid tribute to a man, who "lived a life dedicated to the musical arts".

"Retaw was passionate and always a true gentleman," family spokesperson Julia Ehemann said yesterday.

"He was adored by all, especially his family, Julie Boyce, Andre Storer, Cathy Smith, Andrea Jade, Nathan Craine, Reyne Boyce and River Boyce and the wider community.

The community of Thora has since rallied around the Boyce family.

The life of Retaw Storer Boyce will be celebrated on Friday, August 25 at Thora Hall at 1pm.

"Feel free to bring flowers, instruments and a plate of vegetarian food," Julia said.

"There will be a smudge ceremony prior to the celebration of Retaw's life, come early if you would like to be present for that.

"If you would like to contribute to the celebration of Retaw's life - all are invited to make a speech, bring music, song or any form of contribution, please be in touch with Retaw's mum Julie Boyce, she would love contributions of all forms."