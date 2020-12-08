Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Museum Assistant Vanessa Brandy with some of the items in the exhibition.
Museum Assistant Vanessa Brandy with some of the items in the exhibition.
News

Relive backbreaking early days of banana industry

Janine Watson
8th Dec 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Visitors to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum can relive the backbreaking early days of the banana industry.

The Bananas to Beautizone exhibition features quirky postcards, signs, fashion, photos and banana packing materials that will spark memories.

Meanwhile in the Maritime room, visitors can explore living as a lighthouse keeper on South Solitary Island, historic happenings at the jetty, and past shipwrecks from the coast.

The fascinating history of Coffs Harbour is available free of charge at the museum from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday through to Saturday.

"Whether you are a long-term local or new to the region, there's so many unexpected things to spark your curiosity," museum assistant Vanessa Brandy said.

"My favourite piece in the collection are homemade water skis from 1960. My mother loved water skiing up the Bellinger River as a teen. I also love the Edison Phonograph from 1905 and John Korff's telescope."

Ms Brandy started volunteering at the Museum in 2018 and applied her professional photography skills to shoot historic maps of the Coffs Coast.

"I loved seeing the old maps with the original names of suburbs and streets," she said.

"There are also over 7,000 photos in the collection you can now see online."

If you can't make it to the museum, go on a 3D virtual museum tour at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum.

More of the collection of objects, photos and maps are accessible online on Coffs Collections at http://coffs.recollect.net.au

More Stories

banana history coffs harbour city council coffs harbour regional museum exhibitions free exhibition
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted puppy-stealer says he should be 'credited'

        Premium Content Convicted puppy-stealer says he should be 'credited'

        Crime The man, who stole five dogs including three puppies, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

        Running out of options: Coffs' homeless crisis escalates

        Premium Content Running out of options: Coffs' homeless crisis escalates

        News Rangers hand out fines at Jetty following complaints of ‘poor behaviour’.

        Harwood’s spark into the future of transport

        Premium Content Harwood’s spark into the future of transport

        Technology New installation in village will help connect up the eastern roadway to a hi-tech...

        Nominate: Help find the best Christmas butcher in Coffs

        Nominate: Help find the best Christmas butcher in Coffs

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Coffs Harbour