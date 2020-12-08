Relive backbreaking early days of banana industry

Museum Assistant Vanessa Brandy with some of the items in the exhibition.

Museum Assistant Vanessa Brandy with some of the items in the exhibition.

Visitors to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum can relive the backbreaking early days of the banana industry.

The Bananas to Beautizone exhibition features quirky postcards, signs, fashion, photos and banana packing materials that will spark memories.

Meanwhile in the Maritime room, visitors can explore living as a lighthouse keeper on South Solitary Island, historic happenings at the jetty, and past shipwrecks from the coast.

The fascinating history of Coffs Harbour is available free of charge at the museum from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday through to Saturday.

"Whether you are a long-term local or new to the region, there's so many unexpected things to spark your curiosity," museum assistant Vanessa Brandy said.

"My favourite piece in the collection are homemade water skis from 1960. My mother loved water skiing up the Bellinger River as a teen. I also love the Edison Phonograph from 1905 and John Korff's telescope."

Ms Brandy started volunteering at the Museum in 2018 and applied her professional photography skills to shoot historic maps of the Coffs Coast.

"I loved seeing the old maps with the original names of suburbs and streets," she said.

"There are also over 7,000 photos in the collection you can now see online."

If you can't make it to the museum, go on a 3D virtual museum tour at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum.

More of the collection of objects, photos and maps are accessible online on Coffs Collections at http://coffs.recollect.net.au