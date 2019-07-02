Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says religious freedoms are a priority
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says religious freedoms are a priority
Politics

Religious freedom pressing issue: minister

by Daniel McCulloch
2nd Jul 2019 8:26 AM

FINANCE Minister Mathias Cormann insists protecting Australians' right to religious freedom is a pressing priority.

But he has declined to offer an example of what he wants religious observants to be able to say or do, which they cannot already.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison intends to introduce a new Religious Discrimination Act by the end of this year.

"I do believe it's a pressing issue to protect Australia's right to religious freedom," Senator Cormann told ABC News on Tuesday.

However, the minister refused to answer further questions on the topic, insisting his focus was on shepherding income tax cuts through parliament this week.

"The prime minister and others have made very clear that this is something that we will pursue through legislation by the end of this year," he said.

"At the right time, the attorney-general will obviously explain all of the ins and outs of what we're proposing to do.

More Stories

Show More
australia israel folau religious freedom

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite bakery

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite bakery

    News WE'VE found out which hairdressers and barbershop is the best, now it's time to reveal which bakery is the number one in the region according to our readers.

    Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    premium_icon Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    News Cr warns of cost blowouts on Cultural and Civic Space.

    Council to fund buffer to protect children from spray drift

    premium_icon Council to fund buffer to protect children from spray drift

    News It's not the first time parents have expressed concern.

    Grinspoon frontman back to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Grinspoon frontman back to the Coffs Coast

    News Phil Jamieson can recall the days of playing the "bloody Sawty RSL.”