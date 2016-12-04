Relief for storm affected farmers

FARMERS who suffered damage and losses due to a storm in August which brought strong winds and heavy rain may be eligible for some relief.

Farm infrastructure and production losses for the local blueberry, banana and vegetable industries may now be offset following an announcement by the NSW Government that it will provide Agriculture Natural Disaster Relief.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, urged any affected farmers to contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) for more information on how they can access this support to get back on their feet.

"This weather event caused more than $443,000 worth of damage to plants in production and an additional $800,000 worth of damage to farm infrastructure including netting and plastic tunnel," Mr Fraser said.

"Primary producers in the Parishes of Sherwood, Corindi, Waihou, Woolgoolga, Orara, Moonee, Coffs and Bonville in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area are now eligible for low interest loans of up to $130,000 with a two-year interest and repayment free period."

Further information and eligibility criteria, farmers should contact the RAA on 1800678593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.