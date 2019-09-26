Relief for preschools crippled by the effects of drought

RELIEF: Preschools and long day care centres in the Oxley electorate can apply for funding under a State Government drought relief fund.

THE most prolonged drought in NSW's history is taking a heavy toll on bush communities from the ground on up.

Preschools and child care centres are especially feeling the pinch as families struggle to make ends meet, make payments on time or end up keeping their children at home.

To alleviate the financial hardship, the NSW Government is offering a Preschool Drought Relief program.

Preschools and long day care services in the Oxley electorate have today been invited to apply for funding.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey said local services can submit an 'expression of interest' to receive additional drought relief funding, which can be used to reduce fees, implement transport initiatives, staff training and environmental adjustments.

"This funding will ensure early childhood services in our region continue to operate, despite the potential drop in enrolments because of the drought," Ms Pavey said.

"In tough conditions like these, it is vital we continue to ensure our children have access to normality and stability in the form of school and early childhood learning."

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the funding will help alleviate some of the pressures families are facing in the bush.

"Whether they are from Bourke or Bondi, every child deserves access to a top-quality early childhood education," Ms Mitchell said.

"Our country kids must have access to the same services as their city counterparts; times are tough, but as a Government, we must continue to prioritise the support of our regional families."

From this month, community and mobile preschools and long day care services in areas classified as "Intense Drought", "Drought" and "Drought Affected" can submit their expressions of interest.

Following the expressions of interest, funding will be allocated to services based on their size and level of drought intensity.