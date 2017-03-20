Relief: Coffs' favourite horse just out for a spell

Rest assured Coffs Harbour Trixie the city's famed horse has not ridden off into the sunset.

SHE has had more rides than a champion racehorse and delivered fun to generations of Coffs Harbour children.

So it's great news that Trixie the prized horse of Coffs Harbour has not ridden off into the sunset as was recently feared by Advocate readers.

The famed mare of Jack Simmons Menswear has been a main street attraction for some 55-years.

So after she was spotted being loaded onto a ute tray, rumour fast spread around the city that perhaps the old girl had broken down.

"I didn't know that Trixie had gone, I had been out of the shop for a few days," Elizabeth Simmons explained.

"That was until a couple of ladies came into the store asking where Trixie was?

"They had been away from Coffs Harbour for 40 years and came looking for her. Can you believe that the one day they came looking for Trixie she wasn't here," Mrs Simmons said.

"I quickly checked and found out we had lent Trixie to Rotary.

"I can safely say Trixie has returned, the kids of Coffs Harbour wouldn't let us do away with her, that's for sure."