25°
News

Relief as boy recovers from serious Jetty fall

Rachel Vercoe
| 15th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
BIG THANKS: NSW Ambulance Coffs Harbour Inspector Andrew Chapman with Ely, 11, his mother Leerah and father Matt Benson.
BIG THANKS: NSW Ambulance Coffs Harbour Inspector Andrew Chapman with Ely, 11, his mother Leerah and father Matt Benson. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER a distressing 48 hours, Ely Benson woke from an induced coma after a serious fall with one request.

Suffering multiple fractures, a broken shoulder, torn spleen and collapsed lung, Ely awoke at John Hunter Hospital with no concern for himself - instead asking if his older brother Myles was all right.

"That love that they have for each other is a powerful thing. The relationships between brothers in a difficult time is a beautiful thing to see,” Ely's father Matt Benson said.

More than a fortnight ago, 11-year-old Ely fell 5m from the Coffs Harbour Jetty close to shore, landing in just 15cm of water.

Without hesitation and acting on a mother's instinct, Leerah Benson jumped over the railing to reach her boy, suffering injuries herself, including a broken nose.

Fortunately, a doctor was on the beach and rendered assistance before paramedics quickly arrived on scene to assist Ely, who was rushed to Coffs Harbour hospital before being airlifted to Newcastle.

Ely and his parents yesterday reunited with NSW Ambulance Coffs Harbour Inspector Andrew Chapman, who was supervising on the day, to say thank you and let him know how Ely's recovery was progressing.

Leerah said everyone along the way was amazing and they were so happy with the care provided by hospital staff, social workers, ambulance paramedics and all the love and support from the community.

"Ely's just getting his strength back and happy that he's going to continue his great life,” she said.

"We don't often get to see how people are once they recover,” Insp Chapman said.

"You wouldn't believe it was the same kid.”

On the day, Ely's father Matt was at Sapphire with older brother Myles when he received the phone call.

"Words can't describe the emotion of that call,” he said.

When they arrived at the scene, Myles was deeply distressed to see his little brother unconscious on the beach, which is why his parents believe Ely's first thoughts were on his older brother.

Ely was stretchered off the beach and placed in an induced coma at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital before he and Leerah were airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.

"After Ely was flown to Newcastle, doctors were preparing us for the reality Ely may have suffered spinal damage and even nerve damage in his brain.”

Now back in Coffs Harbour and facing six to eight weeks of recovery and rehabilitation, Ely and his family wanted to say thanks to the paramedics and public who were there on the day to help.

"It has been really full on but with Ely back here in Coffs Harbour we just wanted to say thank you to the many people who helped him,” Matt said.

"I'm sure the people who saw the incident unfold on the beach that day want news that he is on the mend and luckily has avoided serious injury.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  boy injured coffs harbour jetty nsw ambulance service

Relief as boy recovers from serious Jetty fall

Relief as boy recovers from serious Jetty fall

More than a fortnight ago, 11-year-old Ely fell 5m from the Coffs Harbour Jetty close to shore, landing in just 15cm of water.

Working towards an equal future

Southern Cross University will host Close the Gap Day events.

Close the Gap Day events fast approaching.

Speeding leads to crash at Jetty Strip

Car crash at BYO bottle shop at the Jetty Foreshores.

Ute driver crashed into pillar after speeding.

Shane a cut above the rest

Shane Cutmore makes a vital birdie putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's club championships.

Cutmore outlasts chasing pack to win club championship.

Local Partners

Community to tackle wild dog problem

FARMERS, producers, shooters and trappers come together to plan how to combat wild dogs.

Petition to lobby for protection of local waterways

Logging of forests surrounding the headwaters of the Kalang River will begin in May.

Residents rally to prevent logging of forests

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SOAP BOX: Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

IN CASE you missed it, Justin Bieber has been in Noosa. Love him or hate him, his presence on the Coast certainly caused a stir.

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Married At First Sight wife slams controlling groom

Nadia talks back to controlling husband Anthony on MAFS.

Nadia has left Anthony gobsmacked by deciding to — gasp — talk back.

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

Five other places on the Coast Bieber should visit and why.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Fabulous family home in close-to-everything location...

6 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $479,000 ...

What a great property, a good, solid, well-built home on a hard to find level block in a much sought after street in a very convenient location. Step inside and...

Catch the breeze with this 3 bedroom family home...

4 Bounty Court, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $410,000 ...

This three bedroom family home is located in a highly sought after area. Convenience is an asset being close to local facilities, childcare centre, school buses...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Ah, the serenity...

39 Kookaburra Drive, Glenreagh 2450

House 2 1 3 $380,000

This beautiful home is situated in the heart of Glenreagh. Set back on the property, the home is very private on two acres (6,000m2 approx.). Featuring a timber...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $1,150,000

- Total income return is $1030 per week. -Includes well established general store/take - away food business. - Also includes three bedroom residence- separated by...

Rare 881m2 Block Backing Golf Course

5 Ensign Cove, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the ... $299,000

Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the back of your property for a north eastern view will be a great place to enjoy outdoor living...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!