RELEASED: North Coast Football locks in 2020 fixtures

Maclean White's Jake Moore goes up against Majos Monsters' Kyron Nipperess in the 12s grand final at Yamba last year.

NORTH Coast Football has released the fixture list for the opening three rounds of 2020 competitions across the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast.

A total of 36 competitions across the two regions will play up to 16 rounds of football followed by finals from this Friday, with an October 18 conclusion date.

Six Clarence sides will contest the Men’s Division 2 North title, including two teams from former C.Ex Premier League side Westlawn Tigers, as well as Coutts Crossing Cougars, who played in Division 1 last year.

A Division 2 South and Division 3 North and South competitions round out the men’s, while our talented Clarence women are still waiting on a finalised draw.

Juniors will play a strong part this season despite a late start, with a healthy number of teams taking part in 29 competitions across the region.

Maclean White's Patrick Montgomery tries to get past Yamba Breakers' Annika Vallette in the 14s grand final at Yamba in 2019.

In 2020, well over 4,000 players will take to the pitches between Scotts Head and Iluka in nearly 300 teams.

General manager at North Coast Football, Andrew Woodward, is excited to see the season kick off in a weeks time after months of work behind the scenes.

“The amount of work put in by clubs and government to get us to the position of playing a regular-season has been enormous,” Woodward said.

“The players have been training now for a few weeks and are itching to go. Football on the pitch in 2020 will be mostly no different to any other year.”

Woodward pointing towards the new normal with regulations in place to prevent any risks for players and other stakeholders.

“Off the pitch, there will be some commonsense arrangements on social distancing and hygiene, which we’re all used to now,” he said.

“Importantly, parents, other family members and friends can attend matches.”

Parents and players can expect quite an atmosphere around the grounds as football is one of the first sports to return to play following the COVID-19 break.

To see the full fixture list, head to the link here.