Relaxing new space a boost for hospital

TAKE A SEAT: CHHC staff and volunteers are pleased with the courtyard.

COFFS Harbour Health Campus General Volunteers have had a remarkable year, culminating this week with the unveiling of a $9000 refurbishment of a courtyard popular with patients, visitors and staff.

The central courtyard had been in need of some tender loving care, and so the volunteers took on the challenge.

Co-ordinators Denise McNeill and Margaret Kelly said their team couldn't be happier with the end result, and neither could the public.

"The feedback has been tremendous,” Mrs McNeill said.

"The courtyard is extremely popular as a place to sit outside, enjoy the sunshine and the peace and quiet while having a bite to eat or enjoying a coffee.

"Our volunteers do a lot of behind the scenes work at the hospital, helping out with general duties on the wards, preparing information packs for patients and helping visitors at the enquiry desk.

"In the past year, our volunteers have helped more than 7200 visitors to the health campus - and that's just at the inquiry desk.

"It doesn't include the countless volunteer hours supporting patients through programs such as Gentle Touch and Meal Mates, and the Music and Dance Program.

"We've been a volunteer group for more than 20 years, supporting staff and patients in almost every area of the hospital, including ED, but every now and then we embark on a fundraising project that we hope will improve patient and staff well-being.”

The new-look courtyard features three large shade umbrellas, three new tables and 18 new chairs.

Mrs Kelly thanked staff and visitors at the hospital for supporting the General Volunteers' fundraisers, which made the refurbishment possible.

She also thanked volunteer Betty Beckenham, who had donated more than $1000 towards the project through her annual Eurovision parties.

"Betty is one of our hard-working volunteers who not only donated a substantial amount towards the courtyard project, but works at the Enquiry Desk every Monday from 9am until 4pm. She trains new Enquiry Desk volunteers and gives countless hours to Aged Care on Tuesdays.

"We are fortunate to have wonderful people like Betty in our volunteer group.”

The Volunteers held their Annual General Meeting recently, which saw Denise McNeill and Graeme Biddle elected joint Coordinators, Lyn Clark re-elected as Treasurer, Belinda Saxby Minutes Secretary and Jan Sweet as Enquiry Desk Roster Coordinator.