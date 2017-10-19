Relax and get outdoors with a new look

There's a new look for a courtyard used by hospital patients, visitors and staff thanks to a remarkable year from volunteers.

THERE'S a new look for a courtyard used by hospital patients, visitors and staff thanks to a remarkable year from volunteers.

The Coffs Harbour Health Campus General Volunteers have had a successful year culminating with the unveiling of a $9,000 courtyard refurbishment.

The central courtyard was in need of some tender loving care last year when the volunteers took on the challenging project.

Coordinators Denise McNeill and Margaret Kelly said their team couldn't be happier with the end result, and neither could the public.

"The feedback has been tremendous," Mrs McNeill said.

"The courtyard is extremely popular as a place to sit outside, enjoy the sunshine and the peace and quiet while having a bite to eat or enjoying a coffee.

"Our volunteers do a lot of behind-the-scenes work at the hospital, helping out with general duties on the wards, preparing information packs for patients and helping visitors at the enquiry desk.

"In the past year, our volunteers have helped more than 7,200 visitors to the Health Campus, and that's just at the enquiry desk.

"It doesn't include the countless volunteer hours supporting patients through programs such as Gentle Touch and Meal Mates and the Music and Dance Program.

"We've been a volunteer group for more than 20 years, supporting staff and patients in almost every area of the hospital, including ED, but every now and then we embark on a fundraising project that we hope will improve patient and staff wellbeing," Mrs McNeill said.

The new-look courtyard features three large shade umbrellas, three new tables and 18 new chairs.

Mrs Kelly thanked staff and visitors at the hospital for supporting the General Volunteers' fundraisers, which made the refurbishment possible.

She also thanked volunteer Betty Beckenham, who through her annual Eurovision parties, had donated more than $1000 towards the project.

"Betty is one of our hard working volunteers who not only donated a substantial amount towards the courtyard project, but works at the Enquiry Desk every Monday from 9am until 4pm. She trains new Enquiry Desk volunteers and gives countless hours to Aged Care on Tuesdays.

"We are very fortunate to have wonderful people like Betty in our volunteer group and in our community."

The Volunteers held their Annual General Meeting recently, which saw Denise McNeill and Graeme Biddle elected joint Coordinators, Lyn Clark re-elected as Treasurer, Belinda Saxby Minutes Secretary and Jan Sweet as Enquiry Desk Roster Coordinator.

Retiring Coordinator Margaret Kelly was thanked for her significant contribution to the group, including countless hours in the executive committee role over the past two years.