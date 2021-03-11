Rejected burglar jumped counter to bash worker

Police hope CCTV footage will help them find the man who allegedly bashed a restaurant worker during an aggravated burglary last month.

Hume Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told the unknown man showed up at a Craigieburn restaurant on a bicycle about 1am on February 23.

He reportedly climbed over the front counter and began punching and kicking a staff member after they refused his demands for cash.

He allegedly pulled the victim towards the front counter, still demanding they hand over money, before the staff member managed to escape.

A man who allegedly bashed a restaurant worker during an aggravated burglary.

The man reportedly followed the victim before returning to the front counter, stealing cash from the register and fleeing north down Dorchester St on his bicycle.

The victim, a 24-year old Bundoora man, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police want to speak to a caucasian man aged in his late 20s or 30s with short, orange hair and a distinct tattoo on his right forearm.

He had a black hooded jumper with a white logo on the front and back, light-coloured shorts, blue Nike runners, a blue Nike backpack and a bicycle with a white seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

