Rehoming of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Coffs has worked

NEW START: The successful rehoming of Syrian and Iraqi families in Coffs Harbour last year will see larger intakes of refugee families into bush communities.

THE relocation of Syrian and Iraqi families into the Coffs Harbour community last year has prompted the Federal Government to announce a new wave of regional relocations.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce today announced the resettlement of 200 Syrian and Iraqis to Armidale.

The rehoming project will happen early next year.

This will see the Australian Government's refugee intake grow to 18,750 refugees by 2019.

Reports indicate 11,865 people have arrived and been resettled in Australia and while majority have resided in Sydney's West, other families were last year settled in Coffs Harbour and Wagga Wagga.

All of the refugees relocated to Coffs Harbour, a model regional resettlement city, have continued to reside in the area, reports to government indicate.

"This move reflects the government's aim to encourage settlement of humanitarians entrants across Australia, not just in large cities," Social Services Minister Zed Seselja

said.

"The government has focused on resettling women, children and families with the least prospect of ever returning safely to their homes," Senator Seslja said.

"We are committed to ensuring humanitarian entrants are able to overcome barriers, start a new life and integrate into Australian society as quickly as possible."